Stakelogic appoints Richard Walker to lead live casino division

Casino games developer Stakelogic has brought in Richard Walker to serve as head of live casino.

Walker brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked in both the operator and supplier side of the gaming industry with the likes of Evolution, Rank Group, Caesars Entertainment and Pragmatic Play.

As head of live casino, Walker will collaborate with Stakelogic Live’s head of studios, Anthony Sammut, and head of operations, Sanita Gabriel, to jointly take responsibility for operations, studios, product and commercial.

“I am thrilled to welcome Richard to the team and for Stakelogic Live to benefit from his unrivalled experience and knowledge,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “Stakelogic Live has achieved a great deal in a short space of time but under Richard’s leadership we will undoubtedly be able to hit our goal of becoming the number one provider of live casino content in markets across Europe and beyond.”

Walker will also oversee the roll-out of Stakelogic Live with a growing number of operator partners and in particular in the Netherlands, where the company has gained traction since the regulated market opened on 1 October.

“I’m delighted to have joined a company with significant desire to grow and disrupt the live casino vertical,” Walker said of his appointment. “Stakelogic Live may be the new kid on the block but we are aiming to be amongst the best in the business. There is a fantastic team already in place here and it was an easy decision to join Stakelogic Live to continue the excellent progression already made along with driving the business forward and into the future.”

StakeLogic expanded into live casino games last year with a studio based in Birkirkara, Malta.