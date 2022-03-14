GAMOMAT appoints Dimitry Völkle as new chief partnership officer 

Casino games developer Gamomat has named Dimitry Völkle as its new chief partnership officer and managing director of Gamomat Distribution in Germany.

Völkle will be responsible for maintaining existing partnerships while developing and implementing Gamomat’s growth and expansion strategy.

His previous industry experience includes three and a half year as managing director of German bookmaker Tipico.

“I am absolutely delighted that we were able to convince Dimitry to be our chief partnership officer. As an exceptionally well-connected market strategist with extensive industry experience, he will be invaluable in achieving our ambitious growth targets.”

Völkle represents the latest appointment for Gamomat as the company continues to expand its senior management team, with Alexandra Krone joining as joint-managing director late last year.