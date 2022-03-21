Hero Gaming-backed game studio Yolted hires new CEO

Hero Gaming-backed slot developer Yolted has appointed Thomas Rhys Jones as its new chief executive.

Jones joins the Malta-based supplier after working in the iGaming sector for 15 years, including stints at Playtech-owned Quickspin, Cherry Group and Amaya. He most recently served as commercial director for SYNALOGiK Innovative Solutions.

“We are very excited to have Tom take the reins at Yolted,” said Hero Gaming Group chairman and founder Georg Westin. “Tom combines proven leadership with years of experience and passion for game development. We have seen remarkable growth in Yolted’s target markets and Tom will help us strengthen our presence in this space, as well as assist with new market entries.

"Together with the rest of Yolted’s talented team, Tom will help us drive our strategy to ensure top-class games and to steer the business to further success.”

Commenting on his appointment Jones said: “I’m incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to bring Yolted’s games into the wider iGaming market. There’s been an astonishing amount of work done in the background over the last 18 months, with demonstrable cutting-edge technology, innovative games and unique features created with our partners.

“We’ve experienced significant growth in player numbers and revenues throughout 2021, and plan to continue in this vein by bringing Yolted into the wider marketplace. Our goal is to ‘create, advance and electrify’ within iGaming and our upcoming slots and commercial plans put us in an advantageous place to continue to capture market share.”