Betsson brings in Roland Glasfors to lead investor relations

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has appointed Roland Glasfors as vice president of communications, sustainability and investor relations.

Glasfors joins Betsson from Swedish payment service provider Trustly, where he served as head of investor relations, having previously held a similar role at NetEnt.

He will begin his new role as part of Betsson's group management on 2 May, reporting to chief executive Pontus Lindwall.

"Roland's extensive experience from capital markets and work in investor relations will be a great asset for us,” said Lindwall. "His experience from the gaming sector is yet another advantage. With Roland on board, we can continue to further sharpen our communications and accelerate the pace of our sustainability work.”

Commenting on his appointment, Glasfors said: "I am very much looking forward to being part of the Betsson team. The company has long been a pioneer in driving the digitalisation of the gaming industry in Northern Europe. Betsson's recent investments and acquisitions make this an exciting time for the company with growth opportunities in several new markets around the world.

"The group has also made many efforts in recent years to integrate sustainability in its strategy and thus create favourable conditions to secure a sustainable and responsible business model for fair and competitive gaming markets."

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading marginally higher at SEK56.60 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.