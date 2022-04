New York-listed payment solutions provider Paysafe has named Bruce Lowthers as its next chief executive officer and executive director.

Lowthers will join Paysafe this month to replace incumbent chief executive Philip McHugh, who is stepping down after almost three years in the role.

Lowthers joins the company after a 15-year tenure at financial services firm FIS, where he modernised and accelerated the growth of the Fortune 250 company as president.

“Bruce is an exceptional executive whose proven track [...]