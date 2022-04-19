888 Holdings names Howard Mittman as president of 888 US

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has appointed media veteran Howard Mittman as president of 888 US.

Mittman’s more than 20 years' experience in the digital and media industries includes leadership roles at publisher Conde Nast and most recently chief executive of Bleacher Report, a leading digital sports brand in the United States.

As president of 888 US, Mittman will be responsible for all operations in the United States, including 888’s strategic partnership with Sports Illustrated publisher Authentic Brands Group (ABG).

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Howard as our new President 888 US. This key appointment comes at a hugely exciting point in our long-term growth strategy in the US online betting market as we look forward to launching SI Sportsbook in multiple states in the coming months and years,” said 888 chief executive Itai Pazner.

“We have established a platform for strong growth in the US through our world-class technology and operational expertise, with the Sports Illustrated brand, and the appointment of Howard, which will enable us to maximise the potential of this unique combination to further grow a profitable business in the US.”

“Howard has an exceptional track record at some of the world's best known media brands, brings a huge amount of knowledge of the US digital landscape, has exceptionally strong relationships across the world of sports and media, and was the outstanding candidate after a thorough search,” Pazner added.

During his tenure at Bleacher Report, Mittman oversaw industry-leading growth at the brand between 2017 and 2020, as well as the launch of B/R Betting and the opening of a Las Vegas-based content studio, helping to deliver successive record revenue.

“We applaud 888's decision to appoint Mr. Mittman as President 888 US of its growing US platform and the operators of SI Sportsbook,” said Daniel W. Dienst, executive vice chairman at ABG. “With the breadth of his media industry experience and 888's technical capabilities, we are excited to further capitalize on the opportunity to build a differentiated wagering experience for the loyal and avid fans of sports - and in particular, Sports Illustrated - who since 1954 continue to trust and rely on its peerless journalism and visit the platform in record numbers monthly.”

Commenting on his new role, Mittman said: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the online betting industry's most respected and successful businesses. 888 has an outstanding reputation for innovation, product leadership, and customer-centricity.

“I have been hugely impressed by the people I've met within the business, particularly their passion for product and the customer experience, and I share their excitement about the significant opportunities ahead.”

Mittman assumes the role from Yaniv Sherman, who announced his intention to step down earlier this year after more than 14 years with the company.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 4.12 per cent lower at 209.20 pence per share in London Tuesday afternoon.