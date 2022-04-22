BetMakers names new chief digital officer

Sydney-listed betting solutions provider BetMakers Technology Group has promoted Dan MacDonald to its executive team as chief digital officer.

MacDonald has served as head of product since joining BetMakers in October 2020, having previously served at Australian betting operators such as BetEasy, William Hill, and Sportsbet.

“Dan has shown himself to be an outstanding leader and we are delighted to be able to give him the opportunity to grow further within BetMakers and join our executive team as chief digital officer,” said BetMakers CEO Todd Buckingham.

“I have no doubt that Dan will do an outstanding job in leading the team, taking us another step closer to our strategic company vision.”

Commenting on his promotion, MacDonald said: “I am delighted to be offered this great opportunity at BetMakers. Since joining the company in late 2020, I’ve seen it experience incredible growth and the future global opportunities couldn’t be more exciting.

“The BetMakers team and culture is second to none and I look forward to helping the company achieve its long term vision and goals.”

BetMakers was yesterday named as the exclusive platform and services provider for Tekkorp Capital and News Corp’s new sports betting venture in Australia.

Shares in Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) closed 12.82 per cent lower at AUD$0.68 per share in Sydney Friday, having gained over 20 per cent Thursday on news of the Tekkorp deal.