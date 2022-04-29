This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Flutter Entertainment adds former Eir CEO Carolan Lennon to board

29th April 2022 10:23 am GMT
London-listed betting and gaming operator Flutter Entertainment has strengthened its board of directors with the appointment of former Eir chief executive Carolan Lennon.

Lennon will take on the non-executive role from 1 July, when she takes up a new role as Country Leader at Salesforce Ireland.

She mostly recently served as CEO of Irish telecoms provider Eir for four years, having previously worked in a number of senior roles including chief commercial officer. Prior to joining Eir, Lennon was consumer director and marketing director at Vodafone Ireland.

“Following an extensive search as part of our on-going Board renewal process, I am delighted to welcome Carolan as a non-executive director,” said Flutter chair Gary McGann. “Carolan has significant experience of regulated consumer facing digital businesses.

“Carolan's appointment is in line with our Board renewal programme having regard to the scale, geographic breadth and growth of the business. We look forward to Carolan joining the Flutter Board and contributing to the company's future.”

Further to its announcement in February, Flutter also confirmed that Michael Cawley has stepped down as non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee, while Zillah Byng-Thorne has stepped down as Chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee, but will continue as a non-executive director.

Holly Keller Koeppel has been named as the new chair of Flutter's Audit Committee and David Lazzarato as chair of the Risk and Sustainability Committee.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 0.22 per cent lower at 8,022.00 pence per share in London Friday morning.

