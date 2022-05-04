FanDuel Group names David Jennings chief financial officer

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group has appointed David Jennings as the company’s new chief financial officer.

Jennings' responsibilities will include the oversight of all finance functions including financial planning and analysis, strategy, accounting, procurement, tax and treasury, in support of the company's Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, Daily Fantasy, Retail and corporate functions.

“David is a consummate financial executive who brings valuable institutional knowledge to FanDuel, and I'm delighted to welcome him to our leadership team,” said FanDuel Group president & chief executive officer Amy Howe. “As we continue to grow our business and increase our market share, David will bring a keen eye for how we can continuously improve our financial approach and discipline, a hallmark of Flutter and FanDuel's strength.”

Jennings joins FanDuel from parent company Flutter where he served as group director of Investor Relations and financial planning and analysis. He also previously led the Corporate Development team at Flutter.

Prior to joining Flutter, Jennings served as an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and then at J&E Davy, where his research focus was principally the gaming industry and in particular the rise of online and mobile wagering.

Jennings will be based at FanDuel's headquarters in New York.

Shares in FanDuel parent Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were trading 4.78 per cent higher at 8,686.00 pence per share in London Wednesday morning following the release of the company's Q1 results.