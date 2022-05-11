Holland Casino name new CEO

Dutch state-owned gaming operator Holland Casino has named Petra de Ruiter as chief executive officer.

De Ruiter, who is currently chief operations officer at budget airline Transavia, succeeds Erwin van Lambaart as CEO.

“Petra de Ruiter's experience and knowledge in the specific combination of guest experience and operational excellence are an excellent match for the person we were looking for after the departure of the previous CEO Erwin van Lambaart,” said Holland Casino chairman of the supervisory board Willem Bröcker. “With our 14 offices and now also online, we work in a highly regulated sector and operate in a complex stakeholder field. Proven expertise is of great importance there. Holland Casino is in a strong recovery period after the past corona years.

“The restructuring that started in 2020 and the continuous social and political attention for the gaming sector requires decisiveness and dictates that we take our responsibility every day. The Supervisory Board is confident that with the appointment of Petra de Ruiter these lines will be successfully continued.”

De Ruiter said of her appointment: “Hospitality is in the DNA of all employees at Holland Casino, a crucial and distinguishing value, which is also vital in my current job. Whether online or offline, every guest simply wants to feel seen, heard and valued. Holland Casino is a cordial, responsible and leading entertainment company with 3,500 employees who want the best for all guests every day. That is why Holland Casino offers its guests games of chance in a safe and responsible environment.

“In the coming period I look forward to getting to know many new colleagues from the branches and the online casino personally. After all, they are the face of our company. I am grateful to Transavia and all colleagues for the past years. At the same time, I am also very much looking forward to this new role and this great challenge.”

As of 1 September, the Board of Directors of Holland Casino will consist of de Ruiter, Ruud Bergervoet (Chief Financial Officer) and Malinda Miener (Chief Compliance Officer).