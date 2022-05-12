Super Group appoints two new directors

New York-listed betting and gaming operator Super Group has announced the appointment of Natara Holloway and Jonathan Jossel to its Board of Directors.

The appointments increase the number of independent directors on the company's board members and take the total number of directors to nine.

Holloway joins the Super Group Board following the SPAC deal with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp, where she was a director and chair of the audit committee. She previously served in various roles for the National Football League over nearly two decades.

Jossel is currently chief executive officer of Plaza Hotel & Casino, where he was instrumental in its expansion during the revitalisation of the downtown district of Las Vegas. Jossel took over as chief executive of the Plaza in 2014, becoming one of the youngest non-restricted gaming licensees in Las Vegas.

Super Group chief executive officer Neal Menashe commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan and Natara to the Super Group Board. They both bring a wealth of experience relevant to our industry and will be able to provide valuable perspectives as we continue to pursue our global growth strategy.”

Shares in SGHC Ltd. (NYSE:SGHS) closed 2.76 per cent lower at $7.04 per share in New York Wednesday.