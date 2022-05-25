Gambling Commission confirms Andrew Rhodes as permanent CEO

Britain’s Gambling Commission has confirmed the permanent appointment of Andrew Rhodes as chief executive.

Rhodes has served as interim chief executive since joining the Commission in June 2021, originally for an 18-month period, having held a number of senior roles at private and public sector organisations including Swansea University, the Department for Work and Pensions, the Food Standards Agency and the DVLA.

Rhodes took over leadership of the Commission from Neil McArthur, who stepped down as CEO in March 2021.

“Now the Commission’s permanent chief executive, Andrew will continue to work closely with chair Marcus Boyle, the Board of Commissioners, and the Commission’s senior leadership team to ensure Great Britain’s gambling industry is regulated strongly and effectively,” said the Commission.

“He will also continue his stakeholder engagement programme with consumers, industry, parliamentarians and those with lived experience.”