Gambling Commission names Andrew Rhodes as interim chief executive

Britain’s Gambling Commission has appointed Andrew Rhodes as interim chief executive.

Rhodes will assume the role later this month for an 18-month term, having most recently served as registrar and chief operating officer of Swansea University.

His prior experience includes senior roles at a range of organisations including the Department for Work and Pensions, Food Standards Agency and the DVLA.

“The Gambling Commission is one of the world’s highest profile and most respected regulators so I am delighted to join the team at such an important time,” Rhode said of his appointment. “Protecting the public and players from gambling harm will continue to be central to our work and I am looking forward to meeting people from across the industry and those with lived experience to understand the issues and opportunities which lay ahead.

“This is a great time to have the opportunity to work in gambling regulation. The Government’s Gambling Act Review represents a fantastic opportunity to deliver real and sustained improvements in the way gambling is provided and regulated. As the regulator we have a unique and important role to play at the forefront of that change.”

Gambling Commission chairman Bill Moyes added: “Andrew has a first-class track record of delivery, strong leadership and innovation both in the private sector and in the civil service.

“I have no doubt he will prove to be an exceptional appointment here at the Commission and it comes at a time when the spotlight is on gambling regulation and operators. I am looking forward to working closely with Andrew as I prepare to hand over to a new chair in September.”

Rhodes takes over leadership of the Commission from Neil McArthur, who stepped down as CEO in March. His appointment on an interim basis will allow the next chairman to appoint a permanent chief executive.