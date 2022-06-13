Bragg Gaming appoints Yaniv Sherman as CEO

Toronto and New York-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has named former 888 senior executive Yaniv Sherman as the company’s new chief executive officer.

Effective from 1 July, Sherman will bring more than 20 years of gaming experience to Bragg, having served 15 years as a senior executive at 888, most recently as head of US.

In that role, he led the creation of a 15-year joint venture that allows 888 to use the Sports Illustrated brand in the US, signed partnerships with Caesars Entertainment and the Delaware Lottery, and developed the operator’s US customer support and online marketing teams.

In addition, Sherman headed Dragonfish, 888’s bingo-focused B2B arm, and facilitated its divestment in 2021. He appeared in the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 in 2014 when he served as 888's business development director.

“We’re delighted to welcome Yaniv Sherman to Bragg Gaming Group as our new chief executive officer,” said Bragg chairman Paul Godfrey, who has served as interim CEO since the departure of Richard Carter. “His extensive industry experience and strong record of success, including many years of senior management leadership and accomplishments for a leading global iGaming operator, makes him ideally suited to lead the company’s ongoing execution of our successful growth initiatives.

“Yaniv’s strong record and his expertise in the global iGaming industry, most recently in the US market, will drive value for Bragg as we leverage our recent acquisition of Spin Games, our growing internal game development capabilities, partnerships with leading third-party game studios, and iGaming platform capabilities to establish and quickly expand our presence across the rapidly growing and evolving U.S. online gaming landscape. Yaniv’s appointment brings to a close our strategic review process and signals our intention to leverage our deep array of assets to drive long-term organic growth and build value for our shareholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, Sherman said: “I am honored and excited to join Bragg’s strong and deep leadership team and help drive the company’s ongoing growth. Bragg’s business momentum reflects consistent execution on its strategic growth initiatives, including its successful entry into new European regulated iGaming markets since the beginning of 2021.

“In addition, the recent additions of the Spin Games and Wild Streak Gaming studios represent an attractive opportunity for growth and continued expansion of Bragg’s offerings in the North American market, as they integrate their content, products and services with the core Bragg team and platform to offer a differentiated, best-in-class online gaming proposition to existing and future partners.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Bragg’s board, management and partners in pursuit of these exciting opportunities to deliver ongoing revenue and cash flow growth.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 6.17 per cent lower at CAD$7.00 per share in Toronto Friday.