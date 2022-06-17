NorthStar Gaming appoints Jennifer Barber as chief financial officer

Toronto-based NorthStar Gaming has announced the appointment of Jennifer Barber to the role of chief financial officer (CFO).

Barber joins from parent Torstar Corporation, where she led and oversaw all financial reporting and management, as well as the information technology team, in her role as chief financial officer. She was also a member of the Torstar executive team, contributing to corporate strategy and development.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jennifer to NorthStar Gaming, she is a skilled financial leader who brings decades of financial management experience to our growing leadership team,” said NorthStar Gaming chief executive officer and founding partner Michael Moskowitz.

“Jennifer’s wealth of financial management and reporting expertise is tremendously valuable to us as we rapidly scale our operations.”

NorthStar Gaming recently launched NorthStar Bets, a Playtech-powered online casino and sportsbook in Ontario, which benefits from an omnichannel advertising and marketing services agreement with Torstar.