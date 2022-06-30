This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

RAW iGaming appoints Steven Matsell as chief commercial officer

30th June 2022 10:25 am GMT
Malta-licensed online casino games supplier Raw iGaming has named Steven Matsell as its new chief commercial officer.

Matsell brings more than 16 years of iGaming experience to the role, having served as CEO of Leander Games for the past nine years until its acquisition by RAW in April.

Prior to that, he was a co-founder of GTS, which was sold to Playtech in 2010.

“We are so pleased to have Steven onboard RAW in the key role as chief commercial officer,” said RAW chief executive Tom Wood. “His vast knowledge and experience as well as his extensive network in iGaming will help RAW move forward its innovative vision as well as further strengthen our management team.”

His appointment follows that of Ricardo Ruiz as chief technology officer and Henrik Fagerlund as chief operating officer in January.

