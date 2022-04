Malta-based iGaming supplier RAW iGaming has acquired online slot developer Leander Games for an undisclosed amount.

RAW said that the deal will enable the rapid expansion of its SuperSlice games across regulated markets in Europe and South America, as well as the introduction of a new content aggregation platform.

“This is an amazing opportunity to bring together our SuperSlice innovation with one of the best distribution platforms in the industry along with access to the studio that [...]