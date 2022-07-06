Simon Hammon named CEO of Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming has promoted chief product officer Simon Hammon to the chief executive’s office.

Hammon has served as chief product officer since joining Relax in January 2018 from rival NetEnt and replaces Tommi Maijala as CEO.

Maijala will remain with the business until the end of this year to assist Hammon in the transition.

“We're absolutely delighted to announce Simon Hammon as Relax Gaming’s newest Chief Executive Officer,” said chairman Patrik Österåker. “Relax is continuing steadfast on its journey to claim an ever-larger footprint in the gambling industry, and we believe Simon with his experience, knowledge and vision is the perfect person to lead the team in the coming years.

“Simultaneously, we'd like to take the opportunity to extend our gratitude to our outgoing CEO Tommi Maijala, who has been instrumental in guiding the company through arguably the most pivotal years of our history. Simon will be able to continue building boldly, supported by the confidence that a rock-solid foundation provides.”

“I’m truly honoured to take on the position of Chief Executive Officer at Relax Gaming,” Hammon said. “As a company, we’ve continued to grow from strength to strength over the last few years and we represent a world class offering across all verticals.

“Of course, a company is only as strong as the people who embody its mission, and I’m blessed to have a team who are so passionate about what they do and want to see Relax taken to the next level.

“Relax has grown in terms of people but also in terms of market power and brand,” Hammon added. “This is something I’m keen to continue and help drive. Relax has a bright future filled with global expansion, exciting new product offerings and a positive working culture. I look forward to continuing on this journey with you.”

Relax Gaming was acquired by Kindred Group in October 2021.

Shares in Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 1.58 per cent higher at SEK84.86 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.