Ainsworth Game Technology expands board of directors

Sydney-listed Ainsworth Game Technology has expanded its board with the appointment of Heather Scheibenstock as an independent non-executive director.

Scheibenstock returns to Ainsworth's board after a three-year break, having previously served as independent non-executive director of the gaming supplier between 2016 and 2019.

In 2019, Scheibenstock joined Spectrum Gaming Group as senior vice president of business development in Asia, and also serves as an executive director and chair of the audit and risk committees of SenSen Networks and deputy chair and non-executive director of Ability Options.

“We were disappointed when Heather resigned from AGT three years ago to pursue other interests,” said Ainsworth Game Technology chair Danny Gladstone. “Since then, she has enhanced her experience and understanding within the gaming and hospitality industries, and we are delighted to welcome her back to AGT. Heather is an ideal complement to the Board’s assessed skills matrix as well as contributing to governance best practices and diversity objectives.”

Scheibenstock will hold office until the company’s 2022 annual general meeting, when she will retire and stand for re-election in accordance with the company’s constitution.

Shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. (ASX:AGI) closed 11.17 per cent lower at AUD$0.84 per share in Sydney Monday.