Gambling.com Group names Peter McGough vice president of investor relations

New York-listed online gaming affiliate Gambling.com Group has brought in Peter McGough to serve as vice president of investor relations.

McGough will be responsible for implementing the overall investor relations program as well as communicating the vision of the group’s business to shareholders and the financial community.

He joins the group from Viridian Capital Advisors, where he most recently served in an institutional sales role.

“Pete brings a wealth of experience and a fantastic network from his decades of experience in the New York finance community,” said Gambling.com Group chief executive officer Charles Gillespie. “Having such a talented individual working inside the business, full-time and at the VP level will ensure we deliver a best-in-class investor relations program.”

McGough has over 25 years of sell-side experience, having previously led the North American corporate access team at Credit Suisse and the sector specialist sales team at JP Morgan.

“I am excited to be joining the team at Gambling.com Group," McGough said. "The team, the culture and the market opportunity the company offers is unmatched. I look forward to leveraging my background in capital markets and investor engagement to rapidly accelerate the investment community’s appreciation of the talent within Gambling.com Group and the growth opportunity in front of this organisation.”

Shares in Gambling.com Group Ltd. (NSQ:GAMB) closed 3.65 per cent lower at $7.66 per share in New York Monday.