Gaming Intelligence
Betcris appoints Lucas Lebleu as casino director

22nd July 2022 10:23 am GMT
Latin America-facing operator Betcris has appointed experienced iGaming executive Lucas Lebleu as its new casino director.

Lebleu brings over 25 years of iGaming experience to the role, having worked for the likes of William Hill, NetEnt and Gaming Innovation Group.

He joins the operator from Skywind Group, where he served as senior sales director, and will be based at Betcris’ Costa Rica office.

Lebleu will be responsible for implementing the operator’s online casino strategy, including operations and promotional activities.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity; I’ve known Betcris since I started to work in Costa Rica a quarter of a century ago, and I’m pleased to have reached an agreement with Betcris,” said Lebleu. “In my opinion, this is one of the most respected brands in Latin America, with a retail and online presence in the majority of the LatAm countries.”

