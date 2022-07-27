This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Bragg Gaming Group appoints Mark Clayton to Board of Directors

27th July 2022 10:49 am GMT
BRAGG
Playtech

Toronto and Nasdaq-listed supplier Bragg Gaming Group has appointed former Nevada Gaming Control Board member Mark Clayton to its board of directors. 

Clayton replaces Cristina Romero on the board after she tendered her resignation in order to pursue other business opportunities.

Clayton is an internationally recognised gaming attorney whose experience includes serving as a member of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), chief of the NGCB Corporate Securities Division, and general counsel and company secretary for several U.S. listed gaming companies. 

From 2014 through to earlier this year, he served as chair of Greenberg Traurig’s global gaming practice, which serves clients such as Genting Berhad, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas Sands, 888 Holdings, DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Entain.

Clayton currently serves as an independent member of the Palms Resort Casino compliance committee.

“Mark is recognised as one of the most accomplished attorneys in the gaming industry, with a career that spans decades of providing legal and strategic counsel to clients that are among the industry’s leaders,” said Bragg Gaming Group chairman Paul Godfrey. “Mark’s wealth of expertise and experience will serve us well as we continue to execute on our global B2B iGaming expansion initiatives. We are very pleased to welcome Mark to the Board.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 0.62 per cent higher at CAD$6.50 per share in Toronto Tuesday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming iGaming United States
