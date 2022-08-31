GAN names Endre Nesset as president of B2C

New York-listed gaming supplier and operator GAN has appointed Endre Nesset as its new president of B2C to replace Anders Karlsen.

Karlsen was one of Coolbet’s first employees and served as chief operating officer since the company was founded in 2015.

Since GAN completed the acquisition of Coolbet in January 2021, Karlsen has helped to leverage the Coolbet Sportsbook to launch GAN Sports in the US market.

He will be succeeded by senior vice president of global sports Endre Nesset, who served as director of sports at Gaming Innovation Group prior to joining Coolbet in 2020.

“I am excited and honoured to take on this new challenge to keep growing Coolbet into new heights together with all our cool people," said Nesset following his appointment. "We have an amazing team, an extraordinary platform and that positions us perfectly for long-term growth."

GAN CEO Dermot Smurfit commented: “I want to thank Anders and express the gratitude of the entire GAN team for his leadership, expertise and hard work since the combination of the GAN and Coolbet teams almost two years ago.

"Since our acquisition of Coolbet, the product has performed spectacularly, and Anders has helped lay the foundation for what we expect to be a robust and exciting market acceptance of our GAN Sports offering in the very near future. I’d also like to congratulate Endre, who in his time here has built an incredibly strong Sportsbook organization and is highly deserving of his new role.”

Karlsen added: “I am incredibly proud of what we built at Coolbet and thrilled to see its continued success since our combination with the GAN team. GAN has a bright future ahead and is well-positioned to excel in the growing iGaming and online sports betting markets around the world. I also have tremendous confidence that the B2C segment and Coolbet product will continue to thrive under Endre’s leadership.”

Shares in GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) closed 7.34 per cent lower at $2.65 per share in New York Tuesday, but climbed 1.89 per cent in after hours trading to $2.70.