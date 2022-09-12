Hong Kong Jockey Club appoints Michael Lee as new chairman

The Hong Kong Jockey Club (HJKC) has named Michael Lee as its new chairman to replace Philip Chen, who has stepped down after two years in the role.

Lee was appointed as the club's 26th chairman at the company's Annual General Meeting last week, with a new Board of Stewards also electing Eric Li Ka Cheung as deputy chairman.

Lee previously served as HKJC's deputy chairman and has been involved with various non-profit and public service associations, including the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee, the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled, the Hong Kong Equestrian Federation, and the Sports Commission.

He succeeds Chen, who has stepped down from the Board of Stewards after serving 16 years as a club steward, the past two as chairman.

“Mr Philip Chen provided guidance to the Club at a challenging time,” said Lee. “The Club has maintained both its racing and its strong contribution to the community throughout the pandemic. During his tenure, Philip was supportive, especially through the launch of the Club’s updated racing and charity strategies, which continue to provide a blueprint for the future development of the Club.

“I am truly honoured too take up the leadership of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. With our world-class racing attracting even more fans across the globe and the very bright prospects ahead for the equine industry in the Greater Bay Area, this is a very exciting time for the Club. Equally, the Club remains strongly committed to its purpose – the Betterment of our Society. With the pandemic still posing a major challenge, we will work even harder to help those in need.”

At the AGM, HKJC also elected three new Stewards to fill the vacancies left by Chen, and by Richard Tang Yat-sun and Rosanna Wong Yick-ming, who both retired from the Board.

Jackson Woo Ka Biu was elected for a three-year term, while Ann Kung Yeung Yun Chi was elected for a two-year term and Anita Fung Yuen Mei for one year.