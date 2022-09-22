This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

22nd September 2022 9:01 am GMT
PressEnter Group brands
Evolution

Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group has announced the appointment of Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer.

Thagaard joins PressEnter from LeoVegas, where she served as group head of regulatory strategy and implementation, having previously spent three and a half years as Kindred Group's legal counsel in the Nordics.

“We have established a reputation as being an employer of choice and Terese will play an integral role in this next phase of our growth,” said PressEnter Group chief executive officer Lahcene Merzoug.

“Her vast knowledge and expertise will help us to recruit, develop and train the next legal stars within our quick-paced industry and make sure PressEnter has the best legal representation in-house whilst also creating opportunities for young lawyers as they join our team.”

Thagaard said of her appointment: “I am very excited to be joining PressEnter at such an exciting stage of its development and I am looking forward to building a team to help the business navigate the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape in the worldwide iGaming industry.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming PressEnter
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

PressEnter Group hires former Kindred Group veteran Nicolas Renaux

PressEnter Group names Hampus Eriksson as CPO

PressEnter Group appoints new finance chief

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Pragmatic Solutions
SportingTech
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming