PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

Malta-based iGaming operator PressEnter Group has announced the appointment of Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer.

Thagaard joins PressEnter from LeoVegas, where she served as group head of regulatory strategy and implementation, having previously spent three and a half years as Kindred Group's legal counsel in the Nordics.

“We have established a reputation as being an employer of choice and Terese will play an integral role in this next phase of our growth,” said PressEnter Group chief executive officer Lahcene Merzoug.

“Her vast knowledge and expertise will help us to recruit, develop and train the next legal stars within our quick-paced industry and make sure PressEnter has the best legal representation in-house whilst also creating opportunities for young lawyers as they join our team.”

Thagaard said of her appointment: “I am very excited to be joining PressEnter at such an exciting stage of its development and I am looking forward to building a team to help the business navigate the ever-changing legal and regulatory landscape in the worldwide iGaming industry.