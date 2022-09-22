Strive Gaming names former DraftKings executive Jamie Shea as CMO

North America-focused iGaming technology supplier Strive Gaming has appointed Jamie Shea as its chief marketing officer.

Shea most recently served as vice president of national VIP marketing at DraftKings after three and a half years as the operator's VP of sportsbook operations, and also held sales and marketing roles at the likes of Caesars Entertainment, Carnival Corp., and IGT.

In her new role at Strive Gaming, Shea will manage all B2B marketing activities and internal communications, as well as leading the company's managed services.

“Appointing Jamie to our C-level is another milestone moment for Strive Gaming, as we build on our reputation for being the number one B2B player platform in North America,” said Strive Gaming chief executive officer Max Meltzer. “Jamie’s extensive experience at DraftKings and unparalleled knowledge working for casino operators such as Caesars means that very few people have the same combined deep level of knowledge of acquisition, retention, and cross-sell across different channels as it relates physical on-premise and digital sportsbook and casino players throughout the US.

“Jamie understands platforms, technology, people and is a joy to work with which is why we all look forward to working with Jamie.”

Shea said of her new role: “Following DraftKings, of whom I had a great time at driving sportsbook revenues, there were many opportunities but nothing is more exciting for me personally than joining Strive Gaming.

“There are lots of companies vying for media, investor, customer attention but when you’ve been part of major US operations, it becomes really easy to identify the businesses that truly have great technology. I feel I can bring so much to the journey and help Strive communicate even more succinctly why operators should be choosing to partner with us. All while helping drive efficiencies internally through our managed services team.”

Strive Gaming is currently licensed to supply its platform in Arizona and Colorado.