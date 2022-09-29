Sportingtech names Paul Jerram as head of compliance

Malta-based sports betting and iGaming platform provider Sportingtech has appointed Paul Jerram as head of compliance.

Jerram joins Sportingtech after five years at FDJ’s sports betting technology and trading division Sporting Group, where he most recently served as head of internal audits and standards.

“I’m delighted to be joining Sportingtech, particularly in the run-up to the World Cup,” said Jerram. “It’s all hands on deck and a deeply exciting time, and I can’t wait to help maximise the gains we secure from a compliance perspective as the company continues to expand at pace.

“Sportingtech has clearly built up a great deal of momentum in recent months, and I expect the next phase of the company’s development to be extremely busy and gratifying.”

The appointment follows a string of senior hires at Sportingtech in recent months, including Tommy Mollow as chief sportsbook officer, Colin McDonagh as chief sales officer, Daniel Stone as head of marketing, and Anthony Murphy as head of commercial account management.

“As the opportunities in emerging and regulating markets continue to abound, it’s never been more important for operators to have a firm grasp on the nuances of compliance within these jurisdictions as they continue to evolve,” said Sportingtech managing director Bobby Longhurst.

“With that in mind, we couldn’t be happier to welcome Paul Jerram to the team, whose background is exactly what we need to continue to navigate the choppy and changing waters of compliance along with our operating partners.”