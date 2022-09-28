LeoVegas elects new board of directors

Online gaming operator LeoVegas has appointed a new board of directors following its acquisition by MGM Casino Next Lion, a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International.

The new board of directors was elected Tuesday at an extraordinary general meeting of the company, and will serve until the next annual general meeting.

The new board is comprised of LeoVegas chief executive Gustaf Hagman (pictured), MGM Resorts chief executive William Hornbuckle, and Gary Fritz, who will serve as chairman.

Fritz is currently head of gaming at IAC, a major shareholder in MGM Resorts International.

Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) closed marginally higher at $29.98 per share in New York Tuesday.