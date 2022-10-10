AGA brings in Maureen Beddis to expand executive team

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Maureen Beddis as senior vice president, membership and events.

Beddis will join the AGA on 31 October after serving 16 years at The Vision Council, a non-profit trade association for manufacturers and suppliers of the US optical industry where she played a critical role in navigating the Council through the pandemic.

In her new role at the AGA, Beddis will lead AGA member relations, business development and events including Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, which takes place this week at The Venetian Expo.

“We’re delighted to welcome Maureen to the AGA at this critical time for our association and industry,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Maureen’s career is defined by her ability to drive strategy, convene members and deliver results. Her significant experience as an association executive will bolster our already strong team and help lead our organization into the future.”

Commenting on her appointment, Beddis said: “I’m thrilled to join the dedicated AGA team and advance its mission to foster an environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. I look forward to working with the association’s dynamic membership to deliver value and elevate AGA’s best-in-class events, including G2E.”

Beddis is also a member of the American Society of Association Executives, American Marketing Association and CEO Update’s COO Forum.

