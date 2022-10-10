This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

AGA brings in Maureen Beddis to expand executive team

10th October 2022 10:38 am GMT
American Gaming Association

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Maureen Beddis as senior vice president, membership and events.

Beddis will join the AGA on 31 October after serving 16 years at The Vision Council, a non-profit trade association for manufacturers and suppliers of the US optical industry where she played a critical role in navigating the Council through the pandemic.

In her new role at the AGA, Beddis will lead AGA member relations, business development and events including Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, which takes place this week at The Venetian Expo.

“We’re delighted to welcome Maureen to the AGA at this critical time for our association and industry,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “Maureen’s career is defined by her ability to drive strategy, convene members and deliver results. Her significant experience as an association executive will bolster our already strong team and help lead our organization into the future.”

Commenting on her appointment, Beddis said: “I’m thrilled to join the dedicated AGA team and advance its mission to foster an environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. I look forward to working with the association’s dynamic membership to deliver value and elevate AGA’s best-in-class events, including G2E.”

Beddis is also a member of the American Society of Association Executives, American Marketing Association and CEO Update’s COO Forum.

Gaming Intelligence is attending G2E Las Vegas at stand number 4006.

Related Tags
AGA Casino G2E iGaming Sports Betting United States
Related Articles

GeoComply debuts chargeback solution in New Jersey

Genius Sports and Sportradar settle UK football data dispute

Massachusetts targets January 29 sports betting launch

Ontario unveils amended iGaming regulations

PlayStar and Caesars plan for iGaming in Indiana

Netherlands online gambling revenue stable as licensees increase

Kambi expands Mohegan partnership to retail sports betting

Denmark blocks a further 83 online gambling domains

Allwyn ditches SPAC plans amid growing market volatility

GI Insight: Macau – shuffling the deck

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Wizard Games, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and more

Playtech enjoys record first half as B2C revenue soars 148%

PressEnter Group names Terese Thagaard as chief legal officer

German operators win betting shop tax battle

Gambling Commission formally awards UK National Lottery licence to Allwyn

SportingTech
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Astropay
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Amusnet
G2E
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution