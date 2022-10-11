Continent 8 names Brian Koh as chief commercial officer

Continent 8 Technologies has appointed Brian Koh as chief commercial officer as the company looks to expand in key international markets.

Koh brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role from global technology firms including Syntax, IT Convergence and Core Services.

Based in New York, he will be tasked with continuing to build on the company’s growth plans and expansion, including in Latin America, where Continent 8 has a presence in regulated gambling markets such as Colombia and Puerto Rico, as well as in the United States, where it operates in 24 states.

“We have a world-class team at Continent 8 and our headcount has grown significantly over the past few years to ensure we remain at the top of our game,” said Continent 8 Technologies founder and CEO Michael Tobin. “Brian is a significant addition to our team and comes at an exciting time for the organisation.

“As more countries embrace regulation and new markets open for business, we see a huge opportunity for Continent 8 to expand its reach and deliver our award-winning managed hosting, connectivity, cloud and security solutions to customers entering these jurisdictions. Brian has been tasked with overseeing our expansion, a job that he is undoubtedly the best person to take on. I look forward to working with him closely moving forwards.”

Commenting on his new role, Koh said: “I am thrilled to join Continent 8 and its highly talented team as the business continues to grow and demand for its powerful suite of solutions increases.

“The opportunity to work with such a highly respected brand was one that I simply couldn’t turn down. Continent 8’s customer base and reputation in the industry is second to none, and I look forward to playing my part in the next chapter of Continent 8’s success story.”