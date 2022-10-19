Fanatics names CFO of gambling division

Fanatics has appointed Andrea Ellis as chief financial officer of the company’s gambling division.

Ellis will oversee business and financial planning and analysis across all finance functions as CFO of Fanatics Betting & Gaming, reporting to chief executive Matt King.

Fanatics Betting & Gaming is expected to launch in January, marking the company’s first foray into sports betting and online gaming. The company was approved as a suitable entity for licensure in Maryland in June and is among the sports betting license applicants in Ohio and Massachusetts.

Ellis joins the business from electric transportation company Lime, where she served as CFO between June 2020 and September of this year.

Her appointment follows that of Jason White, who joined Fanatics Betting and Gaming as chief marketing officer in September.