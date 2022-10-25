Codere Online names Borja Fernández as new board member

New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Codere Online has appointed Borja Fernández as a new board member to replace Alejandro Rodino.

Rodino has resigned a director of the company, having served on the board of Codere Online since the completion of its business combination with DD3 Acquisition Corp. II last November.

Rodino has been with Codere Online parent company Codere Group since 2003 and was appointed co-CEO in February of this year alongside Alberto González del Solar.

Following Rodino's resignation, Codere Online has named Borja Fernández as a director, pending his formal appointment by shareholders at the company’s next general shareholder meeting.

Fernández brings more than 17 years of experience as a director serving on multiple boards and across different sectors, as well as over 24 years of private equity, structured finance, capital markets and corporate finance experience.

He currently serves as managing partner at Ahorro Corporación Financiera in Madrid, where he leads the firm's private equity and corporate investment banking (CIB) practices.

Shares in Codere Online Luxembourg SA (NASDAQ:CDR) closed 5.04 per cent higher at $2.50 per share in New York Monday.