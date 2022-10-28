This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetMGM brings in Rhea Loney as chief compliance officer

28th October 2022 10:32 am GMT
BetMGM

New Jersey-headquartered online betting and gaming operator BetMGM has appointed Rhea Loney as chief compliance officer.

Loney will join the operator’s executive team and oversee BetMGM's compliance department, including online and retail operational compliance, registration and licensing, AML and financial compliance, and responsible gaming.

She joins BetMGM from Penn Interactive, the online subsidiary of Penn Entertainment, where she served as vice president of compliance, regulatory affairs and strategy.

While at Penn, she helped build the compliance team and oversaw the online launch of Barstool Sportsbook in 13 states, iGaming in four states, and over 20 retail sportsbook launches.

“Rhea brings extensive industry knowledge and regulatory experience to BetMGM and is a phenomenal addition to our team as we continue to grow rapidly in a dynamic industry,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt.

Prior to Penn Interactive, Loney served as an Assistant Attorney General with the Louisiana Department of Justice, Division of Gaming.

“I'm thrilled to play a meaningful role in BetMGM's continued commitment to excellence in compliance,” Loney said of her new role. “BetMGM is uniquely positioned in the market, and we will continue to be a leader and innovator in responsible gaming and compliance.”

