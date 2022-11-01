This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Playtech names Chris McGinnis as new finance chief

1st November 2022 11:20 am GMT
Playtech
Greentube

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has appointed Chris McGinnis to succeed Andrew Smith as chief financial officer (CFO).

Smith will step down as CFO and executive director at the end of November due to personal reasons, having been with Playtech for seven years.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Andy for the contribution he has made to Playtech over the past seven years, and in particular since taking over as CFO in 2017,” said Playtech chairman Brian Mattingley.

“Andy has played a crucial role at the company, helping to steer the business through the pandemic including delivering a record half year performance in H1 2022, and leading the recent successful refinancing of Playtech's external debt in light of the upcoming bond maturity. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Smith will be succeeded by McGinnis, who joined Playtech in 2017 and currently serves as deputy CFO and director of investor relations.

“I am delighted that Chris will be joining the board as CFO,” continued Mattingley. “In addition to his deep knowledge of Playtech and the sector, he brings a strong set of financial and strategic skills that will be invaluable as the company looks to deliver further growth.

“I am very much looking forward to continuing working with him as we execute against our strategy in the coming years.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.45 per cent higher at 526.50 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.

