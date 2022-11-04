ComeOn strengthens senior management team with new hires

iGaming operator ComeOn Group has brought in new leadership for its casino and sportsbook divisions.

Aaron Lowe has joined the operator as director of casino from Mr Green, where he served as international head of gaming, while Jonathan West assumes the role of director of sportsbook, having previously held the same role at Casumo.

Both will report to ComeOn chief product officer Cristiano Blanco.

“ComeOn is successfully following up on its growth strategy and this is an exciting time for Aaron to join our business and lead the casino vertical to the next level,” said Blanco. “Aaron is a leader with profound casino knowledge and a vast understanding of how to create a long term sustainable value proposition to our customers.

“The sportsbook business is a key pillar of ComeOn’s growth strategy and we are delighted to have Jonathan leading our sportsbook business to the next stage. Jonathan is combining extensive product and trading experiences as well as know-how in proposition management and will guide our sportsbook vertical to the next stage of acceleration.”

Lowe will lead the sportsbook business across all brands from ComeOn’s headquarters in Malta, with West leading all iGaming operations from Gibraltar.