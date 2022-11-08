This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fanatics brings in Brandt Iden as VP of government affairs

8th November 2022 9:46 am GMT
Fanatics

Online sports apparel retailer Fanatics has strengthened its online sports betting and iGaming division with the appointment of Brandt Iden as vice president of government affairs.

The former Michigan state house representative was one of the architects as Michigan legalised sports betting and iGaming in January 2021.

He joins Fanatics Betting & Gaming from Sportradar, where he served as head of US government affairs for nearly two years.

“Excited to announce that I am joining the Fanatics Betting & Gaming team, as Vice President of Government Affairs,” said Iden.

As the company expands into sports betting and iGaming, Iden will work alongside CEO Matt King, chief financial officer Andrea Ellis, chief marketing officer Jason White, chief commercial officer Ari Borod, and chief product officer Scot McClintic.

Fanatics was last month named as one of ten qualified applicants for a mobile sports betting licence by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC), with license applications also submitted in Ohio and Massachusetts.

