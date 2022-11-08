Altenar looks to accelerate growth with new head of sales

Malta-based sportsbook provider Altenar has announced the appointment of Antonino Barra as head of sales.

Barra is tasked with overseeing Altenar’s expansion across northern Europe and other emerging markets.

He joins Altenar from Neatplay, where he served as head of partner relationships for the past year, having previously spent five years at Together Gaming as key account manager and then chief operating officer.

“I am really happy to join Altenar in my new role. I have worked in the iGaming field for nearly a decade now, so am well-equipped to assist the company in its efforts for continued expansion,” Barra said of his new role.

“I can bring a good operational knowledge in terms of both operating a platform and establishing the connections necessary to run a successful business in the casino and sportsbook industries. Altenar has a fantastic future ahead and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

A spokesperson for Altenar commented: “We are delighted to welcome Antonino to the team as our new Head of Sales. Utilising his years of experience in the iGaming industry, Antonino is sure to prove vital in developing effective growth strategies for us to implement over the coming years. Altenar has built up a lot of momentum in recent months, and the addition of Antonino will only serve to accelerate that.”