Octoplay unveils first slot games

Newly established online casino games developer Octoplay has unveiled its first slot games.

Led by former Red Tiger and Evolution executive Carl Ejlertsson, Octoplay’s initial portfolio of slots include Heavy Anchor, Hot Harvest and Pearly Shores.

The games have been built on the supplier’s proprietary games server, and are already being integrated with some of the industry’s leading operators.

“OctoPlay is laser-focused on producing ground-breaking content for regulated markets,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson. “Our simple philosophy is to be licensed in every possible jurisdiction on the planet. If a licence is available, we will get it as soon as we can.

“As our first suite of games shows, we have the single common theme of showing players a great time. We don’t mind how far we have to go, or what features we have to develop, it’s just about going out there and delivering great, sustainable, fun.”

Octoplay’s senior team includes Nick Vuchev as commercial director, Martina Borg Stevens as legal and compliance director, and Nicola Vella as finance director.