US betting and gaming operator Affinity Interactive has appointed Andrei Scrivens as CEO to succeed the retiring Mary Beth Higgins.

Scrivens takes over as chief executive on January 1, having served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2019.

He succeeds Mary Beth Higgins, who is retiring after a 25-year career in gaming, although she will stay on in an advisory role until next June to help ensure a smooth transition.

“Andrei has been instrumental in establishing [...]