Scientific Games appoints head of public policy and government affairs

Lottery supplier Scientific Games has named James Schultz as its new executive vice president of global public policy and government affairs.

Schultz brings two decades of experience providing counsel to major corporations, institutions, government leaders and government organizations.

He has served in various high-profile government roles, including general counsel to the Governor of Pennsylvania, and senior associate counsel and special assistant to the President of the United States in the Office of White House Counsel.

Schultz has also advised and served as an appointee for government officials on both sides of the aisle. In November, he was appointed to the transition team for Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro.

“The global lottery industry is exciting and it’s rapidly evolving,” said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. “With his significant policy and legislative experience coupled with a deep understanding of the dynamics businesses face in highly regulated industries, Jim will play a critical role in advancing Scientific Games’ mission to create secure, sustainable solutions that empower our lottery partners worldwide to maximize good cause funding.

“He will support our customers and associations in advocating for the lottery industry’s responsible approach to generating billions of dollars annually for lottery beneficiaries.”

Most recently, Schultz was a partner with the Holland & Knight law firm in its Philadelphia and Washington, DC offices, where he led its Northeast Government Advocacy Team and co-led the State Attorneys General Practice as part of the firm’s Public Policy & Regulation Group.

He previously led the government and regulatory practice, and handled litigation matters across the US for international law firm Cozen O’Connor.