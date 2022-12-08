Leap’s Yariv Lissauer to head up IMG Arena’s iGaming division

Leap Gaming CEO Yariv Lissauer will become senior director and general manager of iGaming for IMG Arena following its acquisition of the virtual sports and casino games provider.

IMG Arena announced a deal Thursday to take over full ownership of Leap, combining its ‘Event Centre’ product suite with Leap’s cutting-edge, 3-D and motion capture technologies and products.

The deal builds on IMG Arena and Leap’s existing partnership, which has seen official virtual sports betting products launched in partnership with NASCAR and EuroLeague.

“When we invested in Leap Gaming in 2018, our aim was to create official products and unlock new revenue streams and forms of fan engagement for our clients,” said IMG Arena president Freddie Longe. “We are delighted to extend that partnership and officially welcome Leap into the IMG Arena team.

“The acquisition will enable us to build on the work we have already done with Leap to take the virtual sports experience to new levels and continue to enhance our sports betting content portfolio.”

Following completion of the transaction early next year, Leap CEO Yariv Lissauer will become senior director and general manager of iGaming for IMG Arena, with his 58-strong team all joining the company.

“Leap joining the IMG Arena business is a natural union born out of synergies in product, customer base and, most importantly, culture and vision,” said Lissauer. “This will enable us to leverage our knowledge, strengths and resources to deliver an enhanced range of best-in-class virtual sports products.”

Established in 2014 and based in Nevis, with offices in Israel, Malta and Ukraine, Leap works with 120 sportsbook operators around the globe.