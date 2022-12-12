This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Mindway AI adds Britt Boeskov as new board member

12th December 2022 10:18 am GMT
Danish safer gambling solution provider Mindway AI has named former Kindred Group senior executive Britt Boeskov as a new board member.

Boeskov spent more than 17 years at Kindred Group in various executive roles, including chief operating officer and chief experience officer. Her last corporate role was as senior vice president for strategy at Better Collective, which is the majority shareholder in Mindway AI.

“We are very pleased that Britt Boeskov has joined Mindway AI’s board of directors,” said Mindway AI CEO Rasmus Kjaergaard. “Her deep experience from the industry, not least her 17 years at Kindred Group in various leadership roles, is a huge asset for Mindway AI as we continue to develop and grow our business.

“In 2023, we will be expanding our organization and growing our markets both inside and outside of Europe, and we will furthermore be focused on strengthening our industry partnerships. Britt Boeskov will no doubt be a valued advisor in this process.”

Mindway AI’s board now consists of chairman and Better Collective chief financial officer Flemming Pedersen; Mindway AI founder and professor Kim Mouridsen; former director general of the Danish Gambling Authority Birgitte Sand from Birgitte Sand & Associates; independent iGaming consultant Willem van Oort; and now Boeskov.

“I’m excited to join Mindway AI’s board of directors and offer my experience with strategy and sustainable gambling implementation from my many years in the industry,” said Boeskov. “The sustainable gambling agenda is really important to me personally, and I’m a firm believer in the power of data and technology for prevention, detection and intervention purposes.

“I’ve seen first-hand how many resources it takes for operators to build and maintain detection systems of their own, so I see great potential in Mindway AI’s innovative solutions as effective tools for the industry in their safer gambling efforts.”

Boeskov also serves as non-executive director of Belgian operator and supplier Gaming1, and an independent non-executive director of Racecourse Media Group.

Mindway AI currently has a strong market position in Denmark and the Netherlands, and is currently seeing growth in Germany, UK, Sweden, Malta, Spain, Switzerland, and the US.

