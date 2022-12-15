BtoBet brings in Malte Hegeler as vice president of product

NeoGames-owned sports betting supplier Btobet has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Malte Hegeler as vice president of product.

Hegeler brings with him over 15 years’ of experience in the sports betting industry and joins BtoBet from EveryMatrix, where he served until recently as interim CEO and head of product development for the company’s sports data platform OddsMatrix.

“We are thrilled to add Malte to our senior management team,” said BtoBet managing director Dima Reiderman. “As we continue to evolve and deliver our superior sportsbook product to even more global partners, it’s important that we have strong product vision and leadership.

“His expertise and proven ability to evolve sportsbook products will be invaluable as we continue establishing ourselves at the forefront of the sportsbook industry.”

Commenting on his appointment, Hegeler said: “BtoBet has been meeting the requests of very demanding partners in the sports betting industry with its unique ability to create market-leading solutions.

“Coupled with BtoBet’s commitment to deliver flexible and superior sportsbook solutions and services, I’m thrilled to join this talented team and build on their momentum.”

Earlier this week BtoBet appointed Freddie Bowring as vice president of sales.

Shares in BtoBet parent company NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.51 per cent higher at $13.75 per share in New York Wednesday.