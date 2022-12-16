This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Future Anthem appoints Laura Bird as finance chief

16th December 2022 9:26 am GMT
Greentube

Data and AI specialist Future Anthem has appointed Laura Bird as the company's first chief financial officer.

Bird will work alongside CEO Leigh Nissim and the board in overseeing Future Anthem’s financial planning and growth.

She brings more than fifteen years’ experience in the finance sector to the role, including several years at Ladbrokes (now part of Entain), where she led the integration of the Ladbrokes and Coral digital businesses, and the transition of processes from London to Gibraltar.

She began her career at BDO and has also worked for Ocado, NBC Universal and Gaming Realms.

“I am delighted to have become part of the Future Anthem family,” said Bird. “Having spent many years working within the industry it’s abundantly clear to me that this is a hugely exciting company with ambitions to match my own. I could not be happier to be able to play a part in this ongoing journey.”

Future Anthem CEO Leigh Nissim commented: “Future Anthem has a very clear growth plan that we are delivering on and which is allowing us to attract the best talent from the industry and beyond.

“Laura has a highly tuned commercial approach that will unlock value and potential across the business and for our partners, helping drive us forward as we continue our expansion into 2023. Appointing her as our chief financial officer is a real statement of intent.”

