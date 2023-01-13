Robert Chvátal appointed interim CEO of Allwyn UK

Allwyn Group CEO Robert Chvátal has been named interim CEO of Allwyn UK to lead the transition to operating the UK National Lottery from February 2024.

Chvátal takes over from David Craven, who has left the company after leading the team that won the bid to replace Camelot as the UK National Lottery’s next operator.

“I would like to thank David for his significant contribution since he joined us in July 2021,” said Allwyn UK chairman Justin King. “He led the team that won the bid to operate the Fourth Licence and has guided it whilst the various legal challenges have been addressed, since we were awarded Preferred Applicant status in March 2022. He leaves with our thanks for a job well done.”

Commenting on his departure, Craven said: “I am immensely proud of what the team have delivered and the part I have been able to play over these last two years in leading them.

“I recognise that the next period requires a different leadership approach, better connected to our group, and the leadership team of the outgoing licensee, Camelot UK Limited, and this is therefore the right time for change.”

Chvátal commented: “My appointment makes clear the full commitment of the Allwyn Group to the success of the UK National Lottery. We are immensely proud of having been entrusted with the stewardship of this national institution as the operator for the ten years of the Fourth Licence.

“We will bring the full force of the group to ensure a successful transition from the Third Licence. I look forward to working with our UK team and partners, along with colleagues from throughout the Allwyn Group to deliver on our commitment for a bigger, better and safer National Lottery.”