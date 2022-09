Britain’s Gambling Commission has formally awarded the fourth National Lottery licence to Allwyn, with the ten-year contract including a new incentive mechanism to ensure Allwyn’s incentives and delivery are better aligned with contributions to good causes.

The Gambling Commission has entered into an enabling agreement with Allwyn following the recent decisions by Camelot and technology partner IGT to withdraw their respective appeals against the High Court’s decision to lift the automatic suspension that prevented the Commission [...]