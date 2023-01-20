This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Bally’s names Tracy Harris to board of directors

20th January 2023 10:33 am GMT

New York-listed Bally's Corporation has expanded its board of directors with the appointment of Tracy Harris as an independent member.

Harris is a seasoned financial expert and strategic advisor with more than 20 years of experience leading and supporting highly regulated organizations, as well as government and non-profit organizations.

She most recently served as executive vice president, CFO, and treasurer of MIB Group Holdings, a start-up insurance industry technology provider, where she led the financial transformation of the former Medical Information Bureau.

She has also served as CFO of UMUC Ventures, a VC fund established by University of Maryland Global Campus, and Bullis School, an independent college preparatory school in Potomac, Maryland.

Harris' term is effective upon receipt of regulatory approvals.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I am pleased to welcome Tracy Harris to Bally's,” said chairman Soo Kim. “We will undoubtedly benefit from her deep finance, operations, and strategy expertise."

Harris said: “It is an honor to join such an outstanding group of individuals on Bally's board of directors. I look forward to bringing my experience and perspective to the board, and to supporting Bally's as it continues to grow and expand.”

Earlier this week, Bally’s confirmed plans to lay off 15 per cent of its interactive workforce in an effort to achieve profitable interactive operations in North America.

Shares in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) closed 3.59 per cent lower at $19.05 per share in New York Thursday.

Bally's Corporation
