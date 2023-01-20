Inspired Entertainment promotes Brooks Pierce to CEO

New York-listed gaming and virtual sports supplier Inspired Entertainment has made changes to its senior leadership team with Brooks Pierce named president and CEO, and chief strategy officer Daniel Silvers stepping down.

Pierce has been with the company since May 2018 and previously served as president and chief operating officer.

In addition to his current responsibilities, he will have oversight for the corporate strategy of the company and will report directly to the Board and executive chair, A. Lorne Weil.

The promotion comes as part of the Board’s ongoing work with senior management to streamline strategic oversight of the supplier.

This includes reconfiguring the office of the executive chair, which has seen Daniel Silvers step down from his position as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

Silvers had been with Inspired since it went public through a merger with Hydra Industries in December 2016.

Inspired said that there is no current intention to hire a replacement as chief operating officer.

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) closed 1.73 per cent lower at $13.65 per share in New York Thursday.