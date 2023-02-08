Tasracing COO Andrew Jenkins named chief executive

The Government of the Australian State of Tasmania has named Andrew Jenkins as the new chief executive officer of Tasracing.

Jenkins assumes the role after serving as chief operating officer of Tasracing since January 2022 and as interim CEO during the recruitment process.

“In his time acting in this position, he worked hard on strengthening Tasracing’s working relationships with participants, customers, racing clubs and peak body representatives,” said Madeleine Ogilvie, Tasmania’s minister for racing. “These strong relationships with key stakeholders will benefit the industry going forward.”

The Tasmanian horse racing industry generates close to AUD$185 million in value-added contribution to the Tasmanian economy.

Gene Phair, chair of Tasracing, commented: “A selection panel comprising three Tasracing Board Directors and an independent person recommended the appointment of Mr Jenkins. The Board and I are very much looking forward to continuing to work with Andrew on the further development of a strong and vibrant racing industry in Tasmania.”

In related news, the government's Office of Racing Integrity has this week appointed Neil Finnigan as chief steward of harness racing.

Finnigan previously served as harness, thoroughbred and greyhound racing steward at the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission and assumes his new role in March.