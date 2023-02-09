This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Digitain appoints Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer

9th February 2023 8:33 am GMT
Digitain

Sportsbook and casino platform provider Digitain has appointed former Genius Sports executive Iain Hutchison as chief revenue officer.

Hutchison brings with him over 20 years of experience in building and scaling successful technology start-ups in sports betting, digital marketing, live trading and sports betting affiliates.

He previously served more than fifteen years at Genius Sports as commercial director and chief revenue officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Iain to the Digitain team,” said Digitain founder Vardges Vardanyan. “His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and expand our reach globally.

“Iain’s track record speaks for itself and we are confident that his leadership and vision will help drive Digitain to even greater heights.”

Casino Digitain iGaming Sports Betting
